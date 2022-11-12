Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running.

The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The chase started at approximately 9:30 p.m. and ended shortly after 10 p.m.

The police officer who left the vehicle unattended will receive training and could face disciplinary actions, officials said.

The suspect who stole the vehicle was taken to a facility for treatment, officials said. No charges have been filed at this time.