Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running.

The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The chase started at approximately 9:30 p.m. and ended shortly after 10 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The police officer who left the vehicle unattended will receive training and could face disciplinary actions, officials said.

The suspect who stole the vehicle was taken to a facility for treatment, officials said. No charges have been filed at this time.

More News

Little League offers reward to catch batting cage vandals at Mississippi baseball park

Mississippi high school playoff scores: Are your teams still in the hunt for a state title?

Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago

One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night

Print Article