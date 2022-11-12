One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night Published 4:51 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred after a Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a black male was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School.

The shooting in Raymond reportedly happened shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital after being shot in a parked vehicle.

Investigators do not believe the victim was a student of either school.

Officials have not released any other details. The investigation of the shooting continues.