Forget the fall leaves — Mississippi officers pile up 19 arrests from fall sweep of drug traffickers Published 7:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

While some people sweep up leaves on the sidewalk in the fall, one group of Mississippi law enforcement officers were sweeping up illegal drug traffickers.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charged suspects during operation “Fall Sweep,” a 6-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking in response to complaints received from citizens about illegal drug activity in Columbus and Lowndes County.

Following the 6-month undercover investigation, Lowndes County STING Unit, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC), and United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made 19 arrests in the Columbus / Lowndes County area and obtained 33 arrest warrants related to the trafficking, sale, and possession of illegal narcotics.

“Through these strong law enforcement partnerships and great investigative work, our community is safer because these poisonous drugs – and drug traffickers – have been removed from the streets of our community,” officials said.

Agents filed 33 total felony charges against the suspects during the investigation.

During this operation and arrest, Agents seized a total of 14 ounces of Marijuana, 25 grams of Methamphetamine and 7 grams of Cocaine. Altogether, the suspects have 145 previous charges, including 37 prior felonies convictions and 108 prior misdemeanors. Most of these suspects are career offenders.

These arrests are the result from an ongoing operation which targeted drug traffickers alleged to be responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana throughout Lowndes County. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will work with our District Attorney’s Office and federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office to make sure these drug violators are prosecuted and brought to justice. The STING Unit’s mission is to disrupt and dismantle these targeted criminal organizations trafficking this poison in our community and bring them to justice.

“Some refer to these drug traffickers as ‘low-level, non-violent offenders. In this undercover investigation, four guns were in the hands of these dealers, two of which were convicted felons. Traffickers use violence as a means to enforce their business. Illegal drugs ruin lives, destroy families, drive up property crime, and destroy neighborhoods. Everything about this type of activity is violent and destroys our county. Our community is now safer because of the outstanding work by our Sting Unit.” Eddie Hawkins- Sheriff

Those arrested are as follows:

Danielle Aldridge: Sale of Methamphetamine

Carlos Douglas: Sale of Methamphetamine

Lavento Fox Sale of Cocaine

Quinton Guido: Sale of Controlled a Substance

Sammy Harris: Sale of Methamphetamine

Patrick Johnson: Possession of Marijuana More than one ounce

Carl Keaton: Sale of Cocaine 8. Stephanie Knight: sale of Methamphetamine

Jakaylin Lewis Sale of Marijuana

Crystal Luker: Possession of Marijuana of more than one ounce 11. Ernest Mason Sale of Methamphetamine

Wesley Marrow: Sale of Marijuana

Bobby Reeves: Sale of Methamphetamine

Vicky Summerville Sale of Controlled Substance

Lauren Taylor Sale of Methamphetamine

Adam Townley Sale of Methamphetamine

John Tyler Russell: Possession of Methamphetamine

Hiyoshida McGee: Embezzlement of a controlled substance

Sydney Westmoreland: Possession of Marijuana and Poss.of a weapon by felon

More arrests are expected as this investigation continues, officials said.