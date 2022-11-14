Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday

Published 6:02 am Monday, November 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street.

Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and expected to be OK.

 

 

