One person dead, another injured in fiery weekend crash, Mississippi sheriff reports Published 6:31 am Monday, November 14, 2022

One person is dead and another person was injured after a vehicle hit a guard rail, wrecked in a ditch and then burst into flames.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies responded to a suspicious car parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road, with two people inside.

Before deputies reached the location, the driver, identified as Michael Grimes, took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.

Witnesses of the wreck were able to pull Grimes from the burning car but were unable to rescue the passenger, later identified as Chrissy Parker, 40, because of the intensity of the fire.

Deputies found Grimes unresponsive at the scene. Grimes was transported to a local hospital and then was airlifted to Mobile.

The incident is under investigation.