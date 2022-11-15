MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house Published 6:47 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto.

Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42. The investigator charged Wright with fourth-degree attempted arson, a felony, stating she had attempted to set fire to the porch of the residence, which belongs to her parents.

Wright was processed into the Lincoln County Jail at approximately 2:20 a.m., and remained incarcerated there Monday, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr.