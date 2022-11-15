States with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

ANGELA WEISS/AFP // Getty Images

States with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings

Amid soaring inflation and a looming recession, the Fed announced on Nov. 2 that it would raise interest rates for an unprecedented sixth time in 2022. The news came just days before Americans lined up at the polls or submitted ballots by mail for a midterm election already defined by concerns about the economy.

Inflation and economic woes are the leading issues on voters’ minds this midterm cycle, according to polling from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist. These issues, somewhat unsurprisingly, are the ones President Biden ranks lowest on. Fears of a recession, combined with polarized views on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have resulted in average approval ratings for Biden that are slightly lower than those of other recent presidents.

Presidential approval ratings historically tend to start fairly high and begin to dip in the first two years, and Biden’s have done just that. Many factors influence a president’s approval rating at any given time, from economic stability to social issues and scandals. Often, presidential popularity falls along partisan lines. While Biden’s support comes largely from Democrats, approval for him is less than widespread within his party. According to mid-2022 polling, only 26% of Democrats would want him to be renominated in 2024 if he decided to run again.

Approval for Biden varies significantly between states and is highest among stalwart blue states. Low ratings are largely concentrated in Midwestern and Western red states. In order to track Biden’s popularity among voters in every state, Stacker compiled a list of states—ranked from the highest to the lowest in terms of approval ratings—using data from Morning Consult.

The polling period occurred between June and September 2022, and only registered voters were surveyed. Due to polling capturing only a small sample of the population in each state, determining the approval rating in each state with total accuracy is not possible, but trends can be captured generally.

Alex Brandon-Pool // Getty Images

#1. Washington D.C.

– Biden approval rate: 77.0%

— Up 4.0% points since June

— Sample size: 587 registered voters

Canva

#2. Vermont

– Biden approval rate: 53.0%

— Up 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 700 registered voters

Mario Tama // Getty Images

#3. California

– Biden approval rate: 53.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 21,798 registered voters

KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP // Getty Images

#4. New York

– Biden approval rate: 50%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 22,314 registered voters

Canva

#5. Maryland

– Biden approval rate: 50%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 6,072 registered voters

Scott Eisen // Getty Images

#6. Massachusetts

– Biden approval rate: 49.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 6,768 registered voters

Canva

#7. Washington

– Biden approval rate: 48.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 4,716 registered voters

Canva

#8. Connecticut

– Biden approval rate: 47.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 4,335 registered voters

Scott Olson // Getty Images

#9. Illinois

– Biden approval rate: 47.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 13,018 registered voters

Canva

#10. New Mexico

– Biden approval rate: 46.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 1,184 registered voters

Canva

#11. Colorado

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,511 registered voters

Canva

#12. Delaware

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,675 registered voters

Canva

#13. New Jersey

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 9,821 registered voters

Canva

#14. Hawaii

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Down 6.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,144 registered voters

KEREM YUCEL/AFP // Getty Images

#15. Minnesota

– Biden approval rate: 44.0%

— Up 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 5,106 registered voters

Canva

#16. Maine

– Biden approval rate: 44.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,736 registered voters

MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#17. Oregon

– Biden approval rate: 43.0%

— Down 4.0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,234 registered voters

Canva

#18. Michigan

– Biden approval rate: 42.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 12,525 registered voters

Canva

#19. Virginia

– Biden approval rate: 42.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 9,774 registered voters

Scott Olson // Getty Images

#20. Wisconsin

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Up 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 6,053 registered voters

Canva

#21. Nevada

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 3,307 registered voters

Canva

#22. Georgia

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 11,342 registered voters

Canva

#23. Rhode Island

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Down 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,361 registered voters

Canva

#24. Arizona

– Biden approval rate: 40%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 6,888 registered voters

Canva

#25. Pennsylvania

– Biden approval rate: 40%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 18,333 registered voters

Canva

#26. North Carolina

– Biden approval rate: 39.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 12,393 registered voters

JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#27. Florida

– Biden approval rate: 39.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 29,921 registered voters

Canva

#28. New Hampshire

– Biden approval rate: 39.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,792 registered voters

Canva

#29. Ohio

– Biden approval rate: 38.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 15,426 registered voters

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images

#30. South Carolina

– Biden approval rate: 38.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 6,616 registered voters

Canva

#31. Texas

– Biden approval rate: 38.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 22,581 registered voters

Canva

#32. Montana

– Biden approval rate: 37.0%

— Up 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 692 registered voters

Canva

#33. South Dakota

– Biden approval rate: 35.0%

— Up 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 850 registered voters

Canva

#34. Mississippi

– Biden approval rate: 34.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 3,273 registered voters

MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#35. Missouri

– Biden approval rate: 34.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 7,388 registered voters

Canva

#36. Iowa

– Biden approval rate: 34.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 2,969 registered voters

Canva

#37. Kansas

– Biden approval rate: 33.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 2,501 registered voters

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#38. Louisiana

– Biden approval rate: 33.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 4,447 registered voters

Canva

#39. Indiana

– Biden approval rate: 32.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 7,198 registered voters

Canva

#40. Idaho

– Biden approval rate: 31.0%

— Up 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,004 registered voters

Canva

#41. Tennessee

– Biden approval rate: 31.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 8,277 registered voters

Canva

#42. Alaska

– Biden approval rate: 31.0%

— Down 6.0% points since June

— Sample size: 425 registered voters

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images

#43. Alabama

– Biden approval rate: 30%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 5,661 registered voters

Canva

#44. Kentucky

– Biden approval rate: 30%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 6,611 registered voters

Canva

#45. Nebraska

– Biden approval rate: 30%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 1,681 registered voters

Canva

#46. Arkansas

– Biden approval rate: 28.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,357 registered voters

Canva

#47. Utah

– Biden approval rate: 27.0%

— Down 7.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,647 registered voters

MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#48. Oklahoma

– Biden approval rate: 26.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,912 registered voters

Canva

#49. North Dakota

– Biden approval rate: 23.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 574 registered voters

Canva

#50. Wyoming

– Biden approval rate: 22.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 366 registered voters

Canva

#51. West Virginia

– Biden approval rate: 22.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 2,690 registered voters