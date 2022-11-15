Tired of the same old Santa photo? Try a photo with a Mississippi dolphin instead Published 6:50 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tired of those same-old, same-old holiday pictures with that red-suited, bearded man from up north? Looking for something a bit more memorable and unique when it comes to the annual family photo this Christmas season?

The Mississippi Aquarium in Biloxi has you covered.

Take a photo with one of their dolphins!

Whether you place it in a frame, hang it as an ornament on your Christmas tree or send it to friends as a holiday card, your family photo with a dolphin is sure to be an attention-getter among all those other snapshots with Santa Claus.

On weekends only, between now and Jan. 1, the folks at the Mississippi Aquarium are now taking reservations for photo sessions with the dolphins. This experience is available for a limited time only, and space is limited.

Photos are $25 per group, with one pose per ticket. Additional poses require a separate photo ticket. A maximum of 10 people are allowed in each photo.

The photo package provided with a ticket includes:

One set-up and photo with a dolphin

All digital photos

Two prints in a framed folder

One special acrylic snow globe frame