Grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at Jackson school. Mississippi officials searching for suspect. Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday morning while dropping their grandchild off a Jackson middle school Tuesday.

Officials are looking for the suspect, who reportedly came from a wooded area near Cardozo Middle School on McDowell Road Extension and then proceeded to threaten to use a weapon before stealing the victim’s 2009 Ford Explorer Limited.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.

The suspect was described as as a white man in his mid-to-late 30s, with a dark beard and wearing a Mississippi State hoodie, blue jeans and possibly no shoes.

Officials were searching for the suspect last seen driving the copper-colored Explorer.

Officials with the Jackson Public School District say security will be increased at the school after the incident.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call JPS Campus Enforcement at 601-960-8830 or Jackson police at 601-960-1234.