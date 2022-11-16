Mississippi couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff reports Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County.

The incident occurred Sunday morning, Nov. 13, at 1181 Hopewell Road in Crystal Springs, Sheriff Byron Swilley said.

Terry Taylor, 47, and Christina Taylor, 44, were identified as the two deceased individuals.

The investigation is ongoing and Swilley would not identify the suspected shooter. The couple was in the middle of a separation, and the sheriff said he believes that could have been the motive.