Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across state Published 5:34 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across the state.

Denonta Thadison, 41, of McComb, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, to 87 months in federal prison for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.

Thadison was indicted by a federal grand jury and subsequently pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Thadison’s sentence includes a penalty for recklessly creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another person while fleeing from a law enforcement officer. His sentence also includes a penalty for committing the federal offense while he was under a criminal justice sentence for a state drug crime. Court records reflect that Thadison has prior convictions in Lincoln County Circuit Court for possession of cocaine, and in Pike County Circuit Court for possession of cocaine and sale of cocaine.

According to court documents, Thadison conspired with Kevin Singleton, of Natchez, and Sammy Davis Wright, of Woodville. Singleton, as head of the interstate drug trafficking organization, received a 35-year prison sentence in September 2021. Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2022.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This OCDETF case is the result of an extensive investigation targeting illegal narcotics distribution by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force in Atlanta, GA, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Pearl Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carla J. Clark prosecuted these cases.