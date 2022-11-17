Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation Published 6:30 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics.

Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

The PS Logistics subsidiary recently announced the purchase of Clay’s Transport Inc. and Clay’s Logistics LLC from Reed’s Holdings.

P&S Transportation is one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics, primarily serving customers in the building materials, oil and natural gas, and steel industries.

Clay’s maintains a fleet of 35 tractors and 50 trailers. The company primarily hauls general flatbed freight, including lumber, metals and steel.

“This was a startup for us,” Lincoln County businessman Bernie Reed said. “We built it and sold it to a strategic buyer.”

“Clay’s brings great freight synergies to both our companies as well as our customers,” PS Logistics CEO Scott Smith said. “It also further establishes our driver base in the Southeast and adds our first trucking terminal in Mississippi to our growing national network.”

The acquisition will provide Clay’s, its customers, and its drivers with additional capacity, new service offerings, and increased economies of scale.

Organizationally, Clay’s will be managed by James Waldrop as a separate division of P&S Transportation under the leadership of Houston Vaughn, president and COO, P&S Transportation. Clay’s will continue to operate under the Clay’s Transport brand name.

“P&S will be a great partner for our business,” Waldrop said. “Both of our companies are committed to our drivers and their success, and we share a positive culture that creates an ideal environment for everyone to grow and prosper.”