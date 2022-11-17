Police: Mississippi man arrested after shooting his teenage grandson multiple times

Published 5:35 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen is in serious condition after he was shot multiple times by his grandfather.

Police in Byram report that a 67-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence in the shooting of his 18-year-old grandson.

Police did not identify the names of the individuals involved in the shooting which occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Siweel Road Corridor.

Police say that the 18-year-old was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The grandfather is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

 

