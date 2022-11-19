Alert issued for 75-year-old Mississippi woman last seen Friday morning

Published 6:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison, Madison County, Mississippi.
She is described as a white female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at about 9:45 AM on US 49 in Richland.
Dianna Boring is believed to be in a 2015 silver Subaru bearing tag MAE 8939 traveling south.
Family members say Dianna Boring suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dianna Boring, contact Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

