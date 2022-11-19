Court: Mississippi woman distributed 18 pounds of meth, gets 5 year sentence for conspiracy to distribute

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, beginning in October 2020, and continuing to Dec. 9, 2020, Maketia Dozier, 35, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Hattiesburg area.  During the course of the conspiracy, Dozier was found to be responsible for the distribution of 18 pounds of methamphetamine.

In addition to the prison sentence, Dozier was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department.  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

