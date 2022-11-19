Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”).  Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 2, 2021, and he pled guilty on August 4, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its FBI Task Force, and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.

