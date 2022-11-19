Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber

Published 7:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank.
Police issued images of the bank robbery suspect on social media.
According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
The suspect then fled the scene with cash in hand that was stolen from the bank teller. The individual fled the scene in a Grey Nissan Altima vehicle, towards Texas Avenue with (Stolen MS Tag: HAQ5914).
If you have information about this crime or can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3Tips, or call **Tips. If your information leads to his arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay you a CASH reward. To qualify for the reward, the information must come through Crime Stoppers.

 

