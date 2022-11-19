Police say this Mississippi woman was trying to hire assassin in murder-for-hire plot

Published 7:30 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say they thwarted a Mississippi woman’s plot to hire an assassin to kill on of her acquaintances.
On Friday, November 18, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, in a murder-for-hire plot.
 Hall was taken into custody Friday morning, and charged with one count of attempted capital murder.
Hall was charged in connection to trying to hire an individual to kill a known acquaintance of hers, and the plot was thwarted by law enforcement.
Hall has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

