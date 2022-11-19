Road to a State Championship: Who is still in the Mississippi high school football playoffs?

Published 5:55 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Friday’s Scores

MHSAA Playoffs – Class 1A – Second Round

Bay Springs 42, West Lowndes 0

Biggersville 36, Simmons 28

South Delta 34, McEvans 8

Taylorsville 40, Hamilton 20

Class 2A

Charleston 54, Choctaw County 14

Eupora 58, North Side 18

Scott Central 55, Philadelphia 0

Velma Jackson 27, Lake 6

Class 3A

Amory 34, Winona 20

Hazlehurst 32, Magee 14

Noxubee County 32, Kossuth 10

Raleigh 56, Wesson 28

Class 4A

Houston 26, Itawamba AHS 22

Louisville 35, Caledonia 14

Mendenhall 34, Quitman 0

Stone 32, Poplarville 28

Class 5A

Gautier 48, Vancleave 21

Picayune 28, West Jones 17

Vicksburg 27, Callaway 22

West Point 34, Neshoba Central 33

Class 6A

Brandon 36, Warren Central 28

Ocean Springs 42, Oak Grove 25

Starkville 30, Clinton 2

Tupelo 28, Madison Central 7

 

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Print Article