Road to a State Championship: Who is still in the Mississippi high school football playoffs?
Published 5:55 am Saturday, November 19, 2022
Friday’s Scores
MHSAA Playoffs – Class 1A – Second Round
Bay Springs 42, West Lowndes 0
Biggersville 36, Simmons 28
South Delta 34, McEvans 8
Taylorsville 40, Hamilton 20
Class 2A
Charleston 54, Choctaw County 14
Eupora 58, North Side 18
Scott Central 55, Philadelphia 0
Velma Jackson 27, Lake 6
Class 3A
Amory 34, Winona 20
Hazlehurst 32, Magee 14
Noxubee County 32, Kossuth 10
Raleigh 56, Wesson 28
Class 4A
Houston 26, Itawamba AHS 22
Louisville 35, Caledonia 14
Mendenhall 34, Quitman 0
Stone 32, Poplarville 28
Class 5A
Gautier 48, Vancleave 21
Picayune 28, West Jones 17
Vicksburg 27, Callaway 22
West Point 34, Neshoba Central 33
Class 6A
Brandon 36, Warren Central 28
Ocean Springs 42, Oak Grove 25
Starkville 30, Clinton 2
Tupelo 28, Madison Central 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/