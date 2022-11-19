Stars of HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ creating new company, bring 85 new jobs to once-shuttered industrial complex Published 8:59 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Two HGTV stars are turning a once-shuttered industrial complex in Mississippi into a revitalized manufacturing operation that will create 85 jobs.

Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of HGTV’s hit series Home Town and co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Company, along with partners Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell, are locating wood countertop and cutting board manufacturing operations under a new company, Scotsman Manufacturing Company.

The new company will be housed in a revitalized facility near downtown Laurel.

The Scotsman Manufacturing team is committed to American-made goods and will wholesale its products to retailers nationwide, creating 85 jobs in a once-shuttered industrial complex.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Scotsman Manufacturing Company also has been certified for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Mississippi Power is aiding with energy efficiency upgrades to the facility.