Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away Published 7:10 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county.

WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, Lauderdale County officials said.

On Tuesday, the suspect reportedly came out from a wooded area near the school and threatened to use a weapon in the carjacking incident. The suspect did not display a weapon, but was able to steal the car.

The person who was taken into custody is reportedly also wanted for crimes in Texas and Oklahoma.