Former Mississippi prison officer indicted for reportedly having sex with inmate Published 5:58 am Monday, November 21, 2022

A former correctional officer at a Mississippi prison has been indicted for reportedly having sex with an inmate.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer Margaret Hughes, 42, was recently indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury.

She is charged with having sexual activity with an incarcerated individual.

Hughes reportedly has sex with the inmate in February 2022 and had reportedly handed in her two-weeks notice before she was terminated by the prison.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Hughes has reportedly been looking for a job with the Columbus Police Department, which did not offer her a position.

No court date has been set.