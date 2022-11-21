Mississippi father, son accused of shooting at Fed-Ex driver in January indicted on attempted murder charges Published 11:03 am Monday, November 21, 2022

Father and son Gregory Charles Case and Brandon Case have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a January shooting.

On Jan. 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., D’Monterrio Gibson — a 24-year-old driver for FedEx — was exiting the Case’s driveway on Junior Trail after making a delivery when he said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block his exit.

Gibson — who was wearing a FedEx uniform, driving a Hertz Rental truck with a FedEx vehicle magnet on it — said he maneuvered his vehicle around the pickup. The younger Case, Brandon, was standing in the roadway with a handgun pointed at Gibson. Gibson drove past Case and called his manager.

The Cases then allegedly chased the delivery truck as Brandon Case fired repeatedly at it. The pursuit continued until Gibson entered Interstate 55 headed north toward the FedEx distribution center in Jackson.

Brookhaven Police Department Chief Kenneth Collins said Gibson and his manager filed a complaint the following morning with BPD. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation were contacted to assist in the investigation.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Cases surrendered to police in the presence of their attorneys.

The younger Case, 35, was initially charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and was held on a $150,000 bond. The elder Case, 58, was initially charged with conspiracy and was held on a $75,000 bond. Both men bonded out.

A Lincoln County grand jury has indicted both men on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, and shooting at a motor vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants Friday afternoon. Sheriff Steve Rushing said bond was set at $500,000 for each one, and both men bonded out.

A trial date has not yet been set.