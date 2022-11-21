Mississippi man dead, 6 others injured in shooting after weekend dice game Published 10:50 am Monday, November 21, 2022

One person was killed and six others injured after a shooting at a weekend bonfire.

Officials with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office report that the shooting happened shortly after midnight at The Wells Ranch in Yazoo County.

The shooting reportedly happened after several people were gambling in a dice game.

Christopher Turnage, 27, of Turnage died after he was taken to a local hospital.

Amanda Gatlin, 41, of Hinds County, is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Five others suffered injuries from the shooting.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.