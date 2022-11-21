Mississippi man dead, 6 others injured in shooting after weekend dice game

Published 10:50 am Monday, November 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person was killed and six others injured after a shooting at a weekend bonfire.

Officials with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office report that the shooting happened shortly after midnight at The Wells Ranch in Yazoo County.

The shooting reportedly happened after several people were gambling in a dice game.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Christopher Turnage, 27, of Turnage died after he was taken to a local hospital.

Amanda Gatlin, 41, of Hinds County, is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Five others suffered injuries from the shooting.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

 

More News

Mississippi State Auditor: Election commission conspirator pleads guilty, ordered to pay back $173,000

O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.

Textile artist comes to Mississippi museum to discuss Native American influence on modern design — share examples of her work

Mississippi father, son accused of shooting at Fed-Ex driver in January indicted on attempted murder charges

Print Article