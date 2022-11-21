Mississippi police looking for missing Greenville teen

Published 5:33 am Monday, November 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are looking for a 17-year-old Mississippi girl last seen on Friday.

Greenville Police posted on social media requesting help locating Shakiyah Selmon. Selmon, 17, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18.

Selmon weighs approximately 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 5-inches in height.

She has medium-length dark-colored braids and was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black jeans and white Air Force sneakers.

If you know the whereabouts of Shakiyah Selmon, please call the Greenville Police Department at (662) 378-1515.

 


