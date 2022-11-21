Mississippi State Auditor: Election commission conspirator pleads guilty, ordered to pay back $173,000

Published 1:51 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Judge's gavel on table in office

State Auditor Shad White announced Monday that Cedric Cornelius has pleaded guilty to 3 counts of Fraudulent Writing to Defraud the Government, 2 counts of False Statements, 1 count of Conspiracy, and 1 count of Bribery of a Public Official in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.

White’s office arrested Cornelius earlier this year in February. He is guilty of illegally using his company—Apogee Group II, LLC—to work with an election commissioner to be paid without work being performed. His company was awarded contracts to perform cleaning services, COVID-19 testing, and voting machine audits for the election commission despite being registered as a “motion picture and video production” company.

A $216,227.28 demand letter was issued to Cornelius when he was arrested.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who worked this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to work with prosecutors to hold the conspirators responsible for the improper spending of election funds.”

The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom this morning. Cornelius is also ordered to pay $173,000 in restitution.

Cornelius’s plea follows the guilty plea of Sudie Jones-Teague, another co-conspirator. Both have agreed to testify against their alleged co-conspirator in the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

More News

O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.

Textile artist comes to Mississippi museum to discuss Native American influence on modern design — share examples of her work

Mississippi father, son accused of shooting at Fed-Ex driver in January indicted on attempted murder charges

Latest Mississippian to be honored on state’s Writers Trail wrote archetype of Southern Civil War novel

Print Article