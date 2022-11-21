Textile artist comes to Mississippi museum to discuss Native American influence on modern design — share examples of her work Published 12:37 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians in Natchez will host indigenous textile artist and fashion designer Tina Benavente and her presentation “Native American Influence on Modern Design” next Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

“Tina’s presentation will be a fascinating look at the intersection of Native American heritage and fashion,” said Lance Harris, director of the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians.

Benavente received her BA in Fashion Textiles from the University of Arts London, London College of Fashion. Her designs and techniques draw from her upbringing on both of her ancestral lands in the Southeastern United States and the Island of Guam.

Not only will Tina Benavente discuss how her heritage influences her work. She will also share design examples at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians.

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians was the main ceremonial mound center of the Natchez people from 1682 until 1730.

The 128-acre National Historic Landmark features three mounds, a plaza, a nature trail, a museum, and a store.

Administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Grand Village is located at 400 Jefferson Davis Boulevard and is open free of charge to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit info@natchezgrandvillage.com, or call 601-446-6502.