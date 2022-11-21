The best liberal places to live in America

Published 10:00 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Elisa Fernández-Arias

Michael Julian Photograph // Shutterstock

The best liberal places to live in America

A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.

Stacker analyzed data from Niche to rank the 50 best liberal places to live in the U.S. Niche sources data from several public data sources, including the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI. This particular data set was acquired by filtering for “very liberal” politics on the 2022 Best Places to Live in America list.

“Very liberal” is based on presidential election results from 2012 and 2016 as compared to the average in the nation. It’s important to note that though all the populations are accurate, many of the areas listed are near a larger metropolitan area or city—for example, Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, is right outside of Washington D.C.

Out of the top 50, the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+), outdoor space (Niche average of A), nightlife (Niche average of A+), health (Niche average of A+) and were good for families (Niche average of A+) but lacked in the housing (Niche average of B-) and cost of living (Niche average of C) categories.

All four regions in the continental U.S. (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West) are included in the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. The median household income of the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. only dipped below six figures in one location (Ocean Park, California), and even then, areas surrounding Santa Monica are affluent.

Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which is #1 on this list, is a Philadelphia suburb with a suburban and urban feel where many residents are liberal and young professionals. The historic Black community offers many amenities and institutions, including basketball courts, a swimming pool, a library, and a variety of vibrant restaurants, breweries, and live music at the Ardmore Music Hall.

College Terrace, California—#23 on this list and near the Stanford University campus—provides a college-town atmosphere and offers residents walkable streets filled with boutiques and restaurants. Arlington, Virginia, #50 on this list, is located in the Washington D.C. area, making it a perfect place for people who want to enjoy the D.C. nightlife—or who are happy to simply commute into the city during the week. Arlington has an urban atmosphere, many parks, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants, and residents include many young professionals.

Keep reading to learn more about the best liberal places to live in the U.S., including their population, median rent, median home value, area feel, and more.

Arlington, Virginia, city skyline on the Potomac River

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 236,434
– Median household income: $122,604
– Median home value: $731,700
– Median rent: $2,005
– Percent of people who own a home: 43%
– Area feel: Urban

American flag with a message on front porch

William A. Morgan // Shutterstock

#49. North Highland, Virginia

– Population: 4,423
– Median household income: $109,407
– Median home value: $516,370
– Median rent: $1,936
– Percent of people who own a home: 33%
– Area feel: null

Front side of typical American porch colonial house

BublikHaus // Shutterstock

#48. Community Center, California

– Population: 1,957
– Median household income: $242,292
– Median home value: $2,000,001
– Median rent: $2,982
– Percent of people who own a home: 80%
– Area feel: Sparse suburban

Rainbow Pride flag on the front of a residential house

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#47. Princeton Meadows, New Jersey

– Population: 14,261
– Median household income: $112,520
– Median home value: $14,261
– Median rent: $1,622
– Percent of people who own a home: 43%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Aerial view of residential neighborhood

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#46. Agassiz, Massachusetts

– Population: 5,360
– Median household income: $115,077
– Median home value: $1,268,583
– Median rent: $2,391
– Percent of people who own a home: 31%
– Area feel: Urban

Election signs in a yard

michelmond // Shutterstock

#45. Greenmeadow, California

– Population: 2,132
– Median household income: $208,524
– Median home value: $1,968,986
– Median rent: $2,531
– Percent of people who own a home: 75%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

A row of new tract houses in a residential subdivision

pbk-pg // Shutterstock

#44. Barron Park, California

– Population: 2,967
– Median household income: $202,703
– Median home value: $1,991,754
– Median rent: $2,665
– Percent of people who own a home: 65%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Unidentified people visit shopping mall at Atlantic Station

JSvideos // Shutterstock

#43. Atlantic Station, Georgia

– Population: 2,378
– Median household income: $68,485
– Median home value: $209,826
– Median rent: $1,773
– Percent of people who own a home: 54%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Biden yard sign against a mailbox

Kirk J. Englehardt // Shutterstock

#42. Thornton Park, Florida

– Population: 376
– Median household income: $102,969
– Median home value: $418,784
– Median rent: $1,160
– Percent of people who own a home: 63%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Aerial view of suburban Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

James Meyer // Shutterstock

#41. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

– Population: 13,890
– Median household income: $129,331
– Median home value: $393,300
– Median rent: $1,199
– Percent of people who own a home: 80%
– Area feel: Sparse suburban

Black Lives Matter sign in a residential neighborhood

dkdkdkdk // Shutterstock

#40. Professorville, California

– Population: 813
– Median household income: $245,749
– Median home value: $1,996,580
– Median rent: $3,424
– Percent of people who own a home: 59%
– Area feel: Sparse suburban

Photo of the brightly painted, yellow Peet's Coffee

Chris Allan // Shutterstock

#39. North Berkeley, California

– Population: 7,624
– Median household income: $94,290
– Median home value: $1,110,325
– Median rent: $1,782
– Percent of people who own a home: 41%
– Area feel: Urban

The Broad Canal in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#38. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 117,822
– Median household income: $107,490
– Median home value: $843,100
– Median rent: $2,293
– Percent of people who own a home: 35%
– Area feel: Urban

Flags on a southern California street

Bill Chizek // Shutterstock

#37. Midtown, California

– Population: 10,581
– Median household income: $189,244
– Median home value: $1,998,327
– Median rent: $3,004
– Percent of people who own a home: 63%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Pedestrian bridge over Potomac River

Rob Crandall // Shutterstock

#36. North Rosslyn, Virginia

– Population: 3,135
– Median household income: $150,454
– Median home value: $935,740
– Median rent: $2,493
– Percent of people who own a home: 45%
– Area feel: null

A house in the Arlington Forest Historic District

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Arlington Forest, Virginia

– Population: 2,811
– Median household income: $170,987
– Median home value: $758,498
– Median rent: $2,255
– Percent of people who own a home: 66%
– Area feel: null

American flag hanging on the front porch of a suburban house

Erickson Stock // Shutterstock

#34. Uptown, Florida

– Population: 1,627
– Median household income: $63,561
– Median home value: $182,197
– Median rent: $1,371
– Percent of people who own a home: 11%
– Area feel: Urban

Old swing on porch displaying an American flag

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Evergreen Park, California

– Population: 1,269
– Median household income: $134,423
– Median home value: $1,528,175
– Median rent: $2,426
– Percent of people who own a home: 43%
– Area feel: Urban

Aerial view of historic commercial buildings on Main Street in downtown Peabody

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#32. Peabody, Massachusetts

– Population: 12,719
– Median household income: $126,795
– Median home value: $934,453
– Median rent: $2,429
– Percent of people who own a home: 42%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Collier Hills from Northside Drive / Echota intersection looking towards Buckhead

Natcounts // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Collier Hills North, Georgia

– Population: 576
– Median household income: $77,984
– Median home value: $334,135
– Median rent: $1,711
– Percent of people who own a home: 32%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Curved sidewalk, path, trail at the empty street

romakoma // Shutterstock

#30. Crescent Park, California

– Population: 4,018
– Median household income: $232,524
– Median home value: $1,992,024
– Median rent: $3,109
– Percent of people who own a home: 73%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Residential home with an American flag on it

CC Photo Labs // Shutterstock

#29. Duveneck/St. Francis, California

– Population: 3,085
– Median household income: $231,908
– Median home value: $1,957,201
– Median rent: $3,082
– Percent of people who own a home: 84%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Aerial view of the Courthouse Plaza

melissamn // Shutterstock

#28. Clarendon/Courthouse, Virginia

– Population: 9,877
– Median household income: $125,792
– Median home value: $664,532
– Median rent: $2,321
– Percent of people who own a home: 22%
– Area feel: null

Santa Monica Pier

Mark and Anna Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Santa Monica, California

– Population: 91,600
– Median household income: $98,300
– Median home value: $1,452,100
– Median rent: $1,900
– Percent of people who own a home: 28%
– Area feel: Urban

The King House, a building on the National Register of Historic Places

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Oak Hill Park, Massachusetts

– Population: 1,593
– Median household income: $182,402
– Median home value: $822,109
– Median rent: $294
– Percent of people who own a home: 98%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Snow blankets downtown Bethesda

Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#25. North Bethesda, Maryland

– Population: 49,719
– Median household income: $111,694
– Median home value: $594,100
– Median rent: $1,941
– Percent of people who own a home: 48%
– Area feel: Urban

Memorial Drive, Riverside, Cambridge, MA

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Riverside, Massachusetts

– Population: 11,912
– Median household income: $74,363
– Median home value: $1,067,010
– Median rent: $2,099
– Percent of people who own a home: 30%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Picket fence on a pretty residential street

trekandshoot // Shutterstock

#23. College Terrace, California

– Population: 1,559
– Median household income: $130,770
– Median home value: $2,000,001
– Median rent: $2,539
– Percent of people who own a home: 45%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

St. Francis of Assisi Church in East Cambridge, Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#22. East Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 11,554
– Median household income: $104,221
– Median home value: $800,979
– Median rent: $2,485
– Percent of people who own a home: 27%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Swampyank // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mid-Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 14,088
– Median household income: $107,122
– Median home value: $854,840
– Median rent: $2,316
– Percent of people who own a home: 37%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Two wooden chairs on old front porch

perlphoto // Shutterstock

#20. Ballston/Virginia Square, Virginia

– Population: 13,929
– Median household income: $129,532
– Median home value: $561,254
– Median rent: $2,290
– Percent of people who own a home: 28%
– Area feel: null

Trees lining a residential street

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#19. Macalester-Groveland, Minnesota

– Population: 18,951
– Median household income: $95,948
– Median home value: $382,714
– Median rent: $1,072
– Percent of people who own a home: 71%
– Area feel: Dense suburban

Trinitarian Congregational Church in historic town center of Wayland, Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#18. Wayland, Massachusetts

– Population: 13,823
– Median household income: $192,632
– Median home value: $733,300
– Median rent: $1,263
– Percent of people who own a home: 91%
– Area feel: Sparse suburban

Aerial view of Stanford University Campus

Diego Grandi // Shutterstock

#17. Old Palo Alto, California

– Population: 3,525
– Median household income: $248,610
– Median home value: $1,994,073
– Median rent: $2,850
– Percent of people who own a home: 77%
– Area feel: Sparse suburban

American flag and Pride Flag next to each other

Kosatka // Shutterstock

#16. Wilshire/Montana, California

– Population: 14,828
– Median household income: $112,966
– Median home value: $1,201,595
– Median rent: $2,135
– Percent of people who own a home: 21%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Pride progress flag in window of coffee shop

rblfmr // Shutterstock

#15. Downtown North, California

– Population: 3,215
– Median household income: $81,663
– Median home value: $1,575,707
– Median rent: $1,845
– Percent of people who own a home: 28%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Brick house with BLM Love is Love flag flying from porch

Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock

#14. Manhasset Hills, New York

– Population: 3,808
– Median household income: $165,833
– Median home value: $847,600
– Median rent: $2,768
– Percent of people who own a home: 92%
– Area feel: Rural

A row of flat-roofed triple deckers in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Dr.frog // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cambridgeport, Massachusetts

– Population: 13,713
– Median household income: $110,565
– Median home value: $887,195
– Median rent: $2,309
– Percent of people who own a home: 35%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Clement G. Morgan Park

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. The Port, Massachusetts

– Population: 6,658
– Median household income: $101,998
– Median home value: $805,299
– Median rent: $2,064
– Percent of people who own a home: 33%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Coastal town of Ventura illuminated by street lights

Jon Osumi // Shutterstock

#11. Ventura, California

– Population: 4,011
– Median household income: $165,978
– Median home value: $1,440,763
– Median rent: $2,386
– Percent of people who own a home: 38%
– Area feel: Urban

Looking down a street in Clayton

RellMade // Shutterstock

#10. Clayton, Missouri

– Population: 16,763
– Median household income: $108,387
– Median home value: $605,700
– Median rent: $1,334
– Percent of people who own a home: 57%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

Colonial Village, an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Colonial Village, Virginia

– Population: 3,071
– Median household income: $106,428
– Median home value: $376,387
– Median rent: $2,010
– Percent of people who own a home: 32%
– Area feel: null

Bluemont Vineyards in Loudoun County, Virginia

Brian Balik // Shutterstock

#8. Bluemont, Virginia

– Population: 7,641
– Median household income: $182,295
– Median home value: $789,707
– Median rent: $2,186
– Percent of people who own a home: 66%
– Area feel: null

Apartment building at San Vicente and Pico boulevards

Dr.frog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mid-City, California

– Population: 16,938
– Median household income: $108,407
– Median home value: $1,029,245
– Median rent: $1,996
– Percent of people who own a home: 20%
– Area feel: Dense urban

BLM sign and rainbow flag

Franco Francisco Maria // Shutterstock

#6. University South, California

– Population: 4,040
– Median household income: $131,190
– Median home value: $1,773,512
– Median rent: $2,186
– Percent of people who own a home: 34%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Locust Street in Great Neck Gardens

AITFFan1 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Great Neck Gardens, New York

– Population: 1,213
– Median household income: $218,603
– Median home value: $980,700
– Median rent: null
– Percent of people who own a home: 60%
– Area feel: Sparse suburban

Harvard Street in Brookline Village

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. Brookline, Massachusetts

– Population: 59,223
– Median household income: $113,642
– Median home value: $1,006,200
– Median rent: $2,305
– Percent of people who own a home: 49%
– Area feel: Urban

Ocean Park Branch library

Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ocean Park, California

– Population: 12,072
– Median household income: $96,580
– Median home value: $1,260,192
– Median rent: $1,856
– Percent of people who own a home: 20%
– Area feel: Dense urban

Closeup of presidential election political yard sign

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#2. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia

– Population: 11,927
– Median household income: $116,508
– Median home value: $536,537
– Median rent: $2,051
– Percent of people who own a home: 26%
– Area feel: null

Front view of Ardmore post office

Ii2nmd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

– Population: 13,567
– Median household income: $102,092
– Median home value: $346,300
– Median rent: $1,469
– Percent of people who own a home: 64%
– Area feel: Urban suburban mix

