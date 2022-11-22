Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby Published 5:35 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media.

Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them with the identity of human remains discovered on government land the week of October 24th.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the remains after responding to reports of possible game-related illegal activity on the north end of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center’s boundary line.

The sheriff’s department, along with the USM Anthropology Department and Army officials at Camp Shelby, show in preliminary findings that the remains had been there for 3-5 years.

The two rings were found in close proximity to the bones, and a certified jeweler has verified that due to the cut of the stones and the setting, the diamonds are real and the ring is probably vintage.

The band is silver.

Anyone with information as to the identification of the person to whom these rings belonged should contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or call Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP with any further information.

