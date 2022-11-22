Woman takes home more than $200,000 with jackpot win at Mississippi casino Published 6:34 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

A New York woman was not going to be outdone by Texas furniture tycoon Mattress Mack, who traveled to the Beau Rivage casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to place a $500,000 bet.

One day after Mack’s spotlight-grabbing bet, Lynda (no last name provided) walked out of the same casino with more than $200,000, according to the Biloxi Sun-Herald.

Lynda won one of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s largest jackpots in recent memory playing the Blackjack Match progressive game. The progressive game is not on a slot machine, but an add-on table game that allows players to make a side bet in addition to their normal bet during each hand.

Lynda won Wednesday night, on day after Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was at the Beau Rivage Tuesday evening to place a $500,000 bet on Houston to win the NCAA basketball championship in the spring.

McIngvale then headed to Louisiana, where he made a $1 million bet to win $9 million (9-1) at DraftKings sportsbook and a $1.05 million wager to win $8,925,000 (+850) at FanDuel sportsbook, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.