Mississippi lottery winner starts holiday $50,000 merrier with Powerball win Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The holiday season started off right for one Mississippi Lottery winner who claimed a $50,000 prize in the Powerball Lottery.

Mississippi Lottery officials announced that the player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing.

The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s.

He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount in Biloxi.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

However, he did not purchase the Powerplay option, which was 2. Adding the $1 Powerplay would have increased his win to $100,000.