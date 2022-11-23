Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking.

Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago.

“It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,” said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. “When he didn’t get it, he took the law into his own hands.”

The incident took place on Fulton Street near the public park, Collins said.

“This is still an active investigation, and more arrests may be pending,” said the chief.