Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case Published 5:52 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.

The remaining individual still sought in connection with the case is Quinton Norfort. Another suspect, Charley Brown, was arrested in April 2021 but was charged with a misdemeanor.

Darden appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter on Tuesday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

Darden’s arrest took place at 820 Veto St. — the Vicksburg Police Department — after he was taken into custody by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on multiple unrelated charges at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.