Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck

Published 8:34 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.

Garth was arrested on McCallister Road, not far from the United Furniture facility on Highway 278.

Deputies reportedly found Garth driving the truck with the furniture. Other furniture was found In a nearby parking lot.

Garth reportedly worked as one of the company’s truck drivers before United Furniture laid off all of its workforce on Monday.

 

