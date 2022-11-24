Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary.

Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary.

Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022, a house burglary occurred in the area of Jimmy Williams Road in Clinton.

Two unidentified white male subjects drove onto the property, one in a Silver Nissan Altima, which has a gas cover missing from the fuel tank (Shown in the picture). Another white male subject drove up in a U-Haul Truck that remained parked at the entrance of the property.

A surveillance camera was able to obtain a photo of one of the suspects. If you know this person and have information, please call central ms crime stoppers.