Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
Published 6:45 am Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary.
Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary.
Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022, a house burglary occurred in the area of Jimmy Williams Road in Clinton.
Two unidentified white male subjects drove onto the property, one in a Silver Nissan Altima, which has a gas cover missing from the fuel tank (Shown in the picture). Another white male subject drove up in a U-Haul Truck that remained parked at the entrance of the property.
A surveillance camera was able to obtain a photo of one of the suspects. If you know this person and have information, please call central ms crime stoppers.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com