Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters Published 6:55 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter.

“Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.

Although someone may see a commercial-type waste container as an option for shelter, they are pieces of heavy industrial equipment. They are serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment. Tragedy can result when people climb into them.