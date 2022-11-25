Authorities searching Mississippi, Alabama for person of interest after 85-year-old man found dead Published 6:08 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Mississippi officials are searching in two states for the whereabouts of a man wanted for questioning related to a Wednesday homicide.

Officials in Clay County are asking for the public’s help in locating Larry Findley, 39, who also goes by the name “Buck.”

Findley has been named a person of interest concerning the shooting death of a man on Joe Myers Road in Clay County.

Kenneth O’Brian, 85, was found dead after being shot multiple times.

The shooting reportedly happened on Wednesday.

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office say Findley could be in Alabama.

If you know of Findley’s whereabouts you’re encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.