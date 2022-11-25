Shots fired into Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on Thanksgiving Day Published 5:51 am Friday, November 25, 2022

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reports that shots were fired into a state trooper’s vehicle on Thanksgiving Day.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. during a patrol in Holmes County, officials said.

The trooper who was patrolling on Newport Road was not injured in the incident, which will be under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as an officer-involved shooting.

The findings of the investigation will be shared with the local District Attorney’s Office.