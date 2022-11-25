Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10 Published 8:16 am Friday, November 25, 2022

When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com.

Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter Festival was on the list.

The event — which features more than a million lights and 40 acres of holiday fun — was listed as No. 5 among notable cities like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri, and Santa Claus, Indiana.

Here is what Yahoo said about the Gulport display:

“With more than 1.2 million lights covering 40 acres of Jones Park, it’s no wonder Gulfport is home to the state’s largest Christmas lights show. The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival features everything from giant ornaments to elaborate festive scenes to a “dancing trees” show. In addition to the lights, visitors can watch the elves work at Santa’s Village, ride carnival rides, take a train ride, or visit with the big man himself.

You can even hop on the heated CTA Trolley along Jones Park Drive for a ride from one side of the park to the other, offering a different perspective on the glowing lights.”

The show opens tonight and runs through New Year’s Eve. The displays are not open on Christmas Eve.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for those aged 13 and older, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free to children under 5. Tickets for the Ferris wheel and other festival rides are an additional cost.

Tickets may also be purchased on-site at 2269 Jones Park Dr. For more information, contact the City of Gulfport or visit Gulfportharborlights.com.