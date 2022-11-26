Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school Published 6:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.

Payne reportedly came out from the woods near the middle school and stole the vehicle from a grandparent. Payne reportedly threatened to use a weapon, but no weapon was seen during the incident.

After being arrested by Lauderdale County deputies, Payne was transported back to Jackson where he not only faces armed carjacking charges, he is also reportedly wanted for several crimes in Oklahoma and Texas.

Payne is in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center.