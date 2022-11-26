Man arrested after leaving scene of wreck that killed Mississippi woman Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash that killed a Mississippi woman in Claiborne County.

Tyrese Craft was arrested by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Craft was arrested on Thanksgiving day at a regional hospital where he was receiving treatment from the wreck.

Craft reportedly was involved in a wreck that killed Shakelia Ellis, who died on Nov. 19.