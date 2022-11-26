Man arrested after reportedly point gun at Mississippi deputies during welfare check

Published 6:55 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Mississippi deputies during a welfare check.

Jarvis Adams, 39, was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Jones County deputies and threatening to shoot them.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a welfare check on Mack Brown Road, where the incident occurred.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jones County deputies reportedly forced entry into the home when Adams pointed the gun.

Deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and convince Adams to surrender his weapon.

Adams’ mother, who was at the residence, reportedly showed signs of physical abuse.

Adams has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Adams is in the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

 

More News

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner

Man wanted in shooting death of 85-year-old Mississippi man arrested after pursuit in Alabama wrecks squad cars, injures deputy

Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school

Print Article