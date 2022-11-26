Man arrested after reportedly point gun at Mississippi deputies during welfare check Published 6:55 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

A man was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Mississippi deputies during a welfare check.

Jarvis Adams, 39, was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Jones County deputies and threatening to shoot them.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a welfare check on Mack Brown Road, where the incident occurred.

Jones County deputies reportedly forced entry into the home when Adams pointed the gun.

Deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and convince Adams to surrender his weapon.

Adams’ mother, who was at the residence, reportedly showed signs of physical abuse.

Adams has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Adams is in the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.