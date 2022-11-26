Man wanted in shooting death of 85-year-old Mississippi man arrested after pursuit in Alabama wrecks squad cars, injures deputy

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who is wanted in Clay County, Mississippi. Findley was named a person of interest in the shooting death of Kenneth O’Brian.

O’Brian was found dead Wednesday, Nov. 23, along Joe Myers Road in Clay County.

Clay County officials said law enforcement was searching for Findley in Mississippi and Alabama.

On Friday, Findley led Pickens County deputies on a pursuit that ended with damage to three squad cars and the injury of a deputy. Officials say the injury to the officer is not life-threatening.

Findley faces reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and resisting arrest charges in Pickens County.

 

 

 

