Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner

Published 7:24 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.

Pass Christian Police responded shortly after a 911 call was placed from the house. DeSalvo was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

DeSalvo’s bond was set at $50,000.

 

 

