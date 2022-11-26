Who is going to the state championship? Mississippi high school football scores
Published 5:20 am Saturday, November 26, 2022
PREP FOOTBALL
MHSAA Playoffs
Class 6A – Semifinal
Brandon 34, Ocean Springs 31
Starkville 41, Tupelo 32
Class 5A – Semifinal
Picayune 49, Gautier 14
West Point 14, Vicksburg 0
Class 4A – Semifinal
Louisville 31, Houston 21
Mendenhall 26, Stone 14
Class 3A – Semifinal
Raleigh 42, Hazlehurst 6
Class 2A – Semifinal
Charleston 24, Eupora 6
Scott Central 32, Velma Jackson 7
Class 1A – Semifinal
Bay Springs 52, Taylorsville 6
McEvans 24, Biggersville 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/