Who is going to the state championship? Mississippi high school football scores

Published 5:20 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

PREP FOOTBALL
MHSAA Playoffs

Class 6A – Semifinal

Brandon 34, Ocean Springs 31
Starkville 41, Tupelo 32

Class 5A – Semifinal
Picayune 49, Gautier 14
West Point 14, Vicksburg 0

 

Class 4A – Semifinal
Louisville 31, Houston 21
Mendenhall 26, Stone 14

Class 3A – Semifinal
Raleigh 42, Hazlehurst 6

 

Class 2A – Semifinal
Charleston 24, Eupora 6
Scott Central 32, Velma Jackson 7

Class 1A – Semifinal
Bay Springs 52, Taylorsville 6
McEvans 24, Biggersville 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

