Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating after 25-year-old man dies in crash Published 7:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi man Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 Friday.

Phillip Skipper, 25, of Brandon, was killed in the one-vehicle wreck.

Officials say Skipper was driving south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the road and overturned.

Skipper was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.