One juvenile dies, another person critically injured in wreck on Mississippi interstate

Published 5:46 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that one juvenile has been killed and another person has been critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 59.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred on I-59 North between mile markers 126 and 127 near the town of Pachuta, Mississippi.

Officials say a juvenile in the wreck was declared deceased at the scene of the wreck. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with serious injuries.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

No other information was available about the wreck.

 

More News

Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history

Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers

Fingerprints Mississippi man left on child porn photos he created leads to his conviction, 18-year prison sentence

Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’

Print Article