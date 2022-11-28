One juvenile dies, another person critically injured in wreck on Mississippi interstate Published 5:46 am Monday, November 28, 2022

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that one juvenile has been killed and another person has been critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 59.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred on I-59 North between mile markers 126 and 127 near the town of Pachuta, Mississippi.

Officials say a juvenile in the wreck was declared deceased at the scene of the wreck. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with serious injuries.

No other information was available about the wreck.