Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains Published 11:55 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area.

Deputies later determined that what was found were human remains.

Investigators responded to the scene and began processing the area.

“All evidence will be sent to the crime lab for processing and identification of the deceased. I will update and release more information once it is made available to us,” Johnson said on Facebook.