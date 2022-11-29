Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing Published 5:21 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries.

The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.

The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus.

The player always chooses his own numbers.

The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.

The jackpot has reset to $50,000 for the Tuesday, Nov. 29, drawing.