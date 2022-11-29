Police: Man found stabbed to death in Mississippi motel room

Published 11:24 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mississippi motel room Tuesday morning.

Vicksburg Police report that officers were dispatched to Motel 6 at 4137 I-20 Frontage Road in Vicksburg in reference to a stabbing on Tuesday at 8:21 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a black male victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms.

A possible suspect has been detained and is currently being questioned.

More information will be reported as it become available.

 

